Porsche, Piech families consider partial VW sale to buy Porsche stake -report

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE largest shareholder, are considering selling part of their VW stake and using the proceeds to buy a substantial number of shares in Porsche, Handelsblatt reported.

The families, who own 31.4% of Volkswagen shares and have 53.3% of voting rights via Porsche Automobil Holding SE, would sell enough shares to raise roughly 15 billion euros ($16.86 billion), the German newspaper said on Tuesday.

They would remain the largest shareholder in Volkswagen, ahead of the state of Lower Saxony, Handelsblatt added.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Volkswagen both declined to comment.

Shares in Volkswagen gained as much as 8.3% after the report.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that the families were prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed.

Such a move would loosen the grip of the families on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the sports car brand founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931.

Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone Porsche AG valuation of between 45 billion and 90 billion euros.

Several banks and advisers were working on structuring the deals, Handelsblatt reported, citing anonymous sources from financial circles.

Manager Magazin reported in October that Goldman Sachs GS.N and law firm Freshfields were among the advisers working on a possible listing of Volkswagen's luxury car unit, without saying where it obtained the information.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Oct. 28 that the company was constantly reviewing its portfolio, but provided no further comment.

Diess will probably stay on as CEO although he will cede some responsibilities after a clash with labour leaders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8894 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach, Jan Schwartz; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Alexander Smith)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

