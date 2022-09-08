Porsche listing sees huge interest, only some investors question dual role - Blume

By Victoria Waldersee and Ilona Wissenbach

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The planned listing of Porsche AG has generated huge investor interest, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Thursday, playing down concerns over how he will manage both companies at once following the IPO.

Attracting interest from a broad range of investors was important, Blume said, declining to comment on what proportion of Porsche shares Volkswagen plans to offer to retail investors as part of the planned flotation.

Only a portion have asked questions about Blume's dual role, Blume told Reuters, adding he viewed it as necessary for the executive of the Volkswagen group to also be in charge of a brand.

"If something about Porsche AG is being discussed on the board of the group, I'll leave the room," Blume said.

"The strategic leadership of the Group and the operational management of a brand suit each other perfectly ... in my view the linking of the two is necessary."

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Ilona Wissenbach, Christoph Steitz, Jan Schwartz

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

