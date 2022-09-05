Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Preparations for a possible listing of Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche are going according to plan but no decision has been taken yet, Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in comments published on Monday.

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Preparations for a possible listing of Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE sports car brand Porsche are going according to plan but no decision has been taken yet, Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in comments published on Monday.

"This is a key element for the Group, especially because the possible proceeds would give us more flexibility to further accelerate the transformation," Antlitz in an internal Volkswagen interview.

"However, a decision has not yet been made," he said.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters