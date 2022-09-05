Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Preparations for a possible listing of Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE sports car brand Porsche are going according to plan but no decision has been taken yet, Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in comments published on Monday.

"This is a key element for the Group, especially because the possible proceeds would give us more flexibility to further accelerate the transformation," Antlitz in an internal Volkswagen interview.

"However, a decision has not yet been made," he said.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robert Birsel)

