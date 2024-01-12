News & Insights

Porsche increases 2023 deliveries despite China slump

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

January 12, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Christina Amann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Porsche P911_p.DE increased its deliveries by 3% in 2023, with 320,221 vehicles delivered worldwide, as growth in Europe and North America offset a challenging market in China, the company said on Friday.

Deliveries increased by 12% year-on-year in Europe, excluding the home market Germany, which saw a 10% increase, Porsche said. In North America, the company saw a 9% rise.

In China, deliveries dropped by 15% in 2023, "mainly due to the ongoing challenging economic situation in the region," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.