Porsche H1 Worldwide Deliveries Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Porsche (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said it delivered 167,354 vehicles to customers worldwide during the first six months of 2023, a 15 percent increase from last year. In Europe, excluding Germany, Porsche delivered 36,574 vehicles, an increase of 23 percent. In Germany, the company delivered 17,118 units, an increase of 24 percent. In North America, Porsche delivered 41,937 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent. In China, the company delivered 43,832 vehicles, an increase of 8 percent.

"Value-oriented growth is the top priority for Porsche. To achieve that, we are continuing to focus on flexibility as the global economic situation remains challenging. Especially in China, we are striving for a balance of supply and demand in line with our luxury positioning," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.

