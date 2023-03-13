Porsche FY22 Profit Rises, Sales Revenue Up 13.6%; Confirms Medium- And Long-term Targets

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 operating profit of 6.8 billion euros, an increase of 27.4 percent from last year. The Group operating return on sales rose to 18.0 percent from 16.0 percent. Profit attributable to shareholders increased to 4.95 billion euros from 4.03 billion euros, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 5.43 euros compared to 4.42 euros.

Sales revenue was 37.6 billion euros, a growth of 13.6 percent. The company delivered 309,884 vehicles to customers, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to 2021.

Porsche AG confirmed its medium- and long-term targets. The Group expects operating return on sales for 2023 in the range of 17 to 19 percent. The guidance is based on Group sales revenue in the range of around 40 to 42 billion euros.

For fiscal 2022, the Executive Board is proposing to the annual general meeting a dividend payment of 911 million euros. This corresponds to 1.00 euro per ordinary share.

