Porsche To Exit Bugatti Rimac And Rimac Group In Stake Sale To HOF Capital-Led Consortium

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG (P911.DE) Friday said it has agreed to sell its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to an international consortium led by HOF Capital, marking a strategic shift toward its core business.

The transaction, signed April 24, includes Porsche's 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac and 20.6% holding in Rimac Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Completion is expected before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Following the deal, Rimac Group will take control of Bugatti Rimac and partner with HOF Capital and BlueFive Capital to support future growth. HOF Capital is also set to become Rimac Group's largest shareholder alongside founder Mate Rimac.

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters said, "In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti's future. And as an early-stage investor of Rimac Group, Porsche made a significant contribution to developing Rimac Technology into an established Tier-1 automotive technology company. Now, with the sale of our stake, we demonstrate, that we will focus Porsche on the core business. We would like to thank Mate Rimac and his team for the constructive and trusting cooperation over the past years."

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