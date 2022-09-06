Porsche could be icebreaker for capital markets, CEO Blume says

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The listing of Porsche could break the ice in capital markets, chief executive Oliver Blume said on Tuesday following Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE decision to trigger an IPO of the sportscar brand.

Asked what developments in the market could prompt the carmaker to retract its plans to list, Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said: "You never know what will happen regarding geopolitical issues, but if a potential IPO would be stopped now, we are talking about severe problems."

"By then a potential IPO would not be a real issue," he added.

A listing would simplify Blume's double role as chief executive of Volkswagen and Porsche, the CEO said, reasoning that the two companies would be completely separated as a result, though they would still cooperate on projects where scale effects apply.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee,)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.