Porsche confident regarding 2023 after record Q1 sales rise

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 17, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Porsche AG P911_p.DE expressed confidence regarding 2023 on Monday after posting a record year-on-year sales increase of 18% in the first quarter.

The German luxury carmaker delivered 80,767 cars worldwide during the period, with an increase posted in every region.

In China, sales rose 21% - the most significant growth in any single region - with 21,365 deliveries registered between January and March.

"The good start makes us confident for the rest of the year - at the same time, we remain vigilant and flexible in an environment that remains challenging," said Detlev von Platen, Porsche's executive board member for sales and marketing.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.