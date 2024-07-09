News & Insights

Porsche Cars North America Q2 Retail Sales Up 13% YoY - Quick Facts

July 09, 2024

(RTTNews) - Porsche Cars North America reported that second-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 21,304 cars, up 13% from a year ago. For the year to date, sales were down 4% from last year.

The company said the second quarter's performance was led by the Cayenne and Macan, both of which saw substantial rises. This was supported by the new Panamera, with 1,152 retail sales.

The company noted that the Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned sales in the U.S. totaled 10,093 vehicles in the second quarter, up 4.3%.

