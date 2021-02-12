Porsche Automobil Projects FY20 Group Result After Tax To Reach EUR 2.6 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said Friday it now expects its fiscal 2020 group result after tax to reach about 2.6 billion euros, based on its current knowledge. Porsche Automobil holds the majority stake in German auto maker Volkswagen AG.

The company noted that the group result after tax is influenced significantly by the attributable at equity result from its capital stake in Volkswagen AG of about 31.4 percent, and thus by the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG.

In addition to the operating result, the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG includes additional components, such the financial result and taxes on income.

On January 22, 2021, Volkswagen AG said it expects for Volkswagen Group an operating result before special items related to diesel of around 10 billion euros for fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.