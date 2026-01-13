Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Depositary Receipt (POAHY) Price Target Increased by 71.54% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:POAHY) has been revised to $6.80 / share. This is an increase of 71.54% from the prior estimate of $3.96 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.60 to a high of $20.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.25% from the latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POAHY is 0.01%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 11.71% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 59.17% over the last quarter.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.