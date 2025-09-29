Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Depositary Receipt (POAHY) Price Target Increased by 43.07% to 10.56

The average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:POAHY) has been revised to $10.56 / share. This is an increase of 43.07% from the prior estimate of $7.38 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $24.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.22% from the latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POAHY is 0.00%, an increase of 40.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.25% to 147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 49K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 32.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

