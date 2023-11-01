Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR (POAHY) Price Target Increased by 19.91% to 36.65

The average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR (OTC:POAHY) has been revised to 36.65 / share. This is an increase of 19.91% from the prior estimate of 30.57 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.88 to a high of 71.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 734.87% from the latest reported closing price of 4.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POAHY is 0.02%, a decrease of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.16% to 180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POAHY by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Rbo & Co holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Garde Capital holds 42K shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 16K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.