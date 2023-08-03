Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR (POAHY) Price Target Decreased by 18.17% to 29.00

The average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR (OTC:POAHY) has been revised to 29.00 / share. This is an decrease of 18.17% from the prior estimate of 35.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.82 to a high of 98.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 387.42% from the latest reported closing price of 5.95 / share.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR Declares $0.28 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.28 per share. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $5.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POAHY is 0.02%, an increase of 233.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 48K shares.

Rbo & Co holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

