Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR (POAHY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.28 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.85%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POAHY is 0.02%, a decrease of 95.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.63% to 150K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 540.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR is 36.74. The forecasts range from a low of 5.35 to a high of $101.19. The average price target represents an increase of 540.11% from its latest reported closing price of 5.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Porsche Automobil Holding SE - ADR is 166MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Navellier & Associates holds 48K shares.

Rbo & Co holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.