Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHY) Announces Q3 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Porsche Automobil Holding (Other OTC: POAHY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.18 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/01/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/13/2024.

POAHY has a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is an automotive holdings company. The company’s core investment is a controlling stake in Volkswagen AG. Through this stake, Porsche SE has an interest in passenger and luxury car manufacturers which include Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche; motorcycles under the Ducati brand name; and commercial vehicles under Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN. In addition to the automobile manufacturers, this core investment provides Porsche Automobil exposure to the Volkswagen Financial Services financing business. Porsche SE also has a minority stake in technology company INRIX, a company that provides connected-car services and real-time traffic information.

