Porsche AG shares debut at 84 euros

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG P911_p.DE shares debuted at 84 euros ($81.15) on the stock market on Thursday in Germany's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than 25 years.

Books closed on Wednesday with a final price of 82.50 euros, the carmaker said, at the top end of the 76.50-82.50 euro range it announced earlier this month. Based on that issue price, Porsche AG has a market capitalization of 75 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0351 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.