Porsche AG sees 'huge' demand for all-electric Taycan - CEO

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published

Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG [PSCH.UL] is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG PSCH.UL is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.

"Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year - we've sold that many in the first half of the year," Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

"Incoming orders are huge - they are good in China too," said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen group VOWG_p.DE unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.

Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More