Porsche AG sees 'huge' demand for all-electric Taycan - CEO

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG PSCH.UL is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.

"Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year - we've sold that many in the first half of the year," Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

"Incoming orders are huge - they are good in China too," said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen group VOWG_p.DE unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.

Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.