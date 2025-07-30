Porsche AG H1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Porsche AG reported that its first half profit after tax attributable to shareholders declined to 724 million euros from 2.15 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.79 euros compared to 2.36 euros. Operating profit was 1.01 billion euros compared to 3.06 billion euros.

First half sales revenue was 18.16 billion euros, compared to 19.46 billion euros, previous year. The company said the decrease of 6.7% on the prior-year period was largely due to lower vehicle sales of the group coupled with positive price effects. Deliveries fell by 6.1% to 146,391 vehicles. The Porsche AG Group sold 135,142 vehicles, a decline of 11.1% in unit sales compared to the prior-year period.

