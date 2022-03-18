US Markets
Porsche AG discussed possible joint projects with Apple

Managers at sportscar maker Porsche late last year travelled to the United States to discuss possible joint projects with iPhone maker Apple as well as with some other tech companies, Porsche's CEO said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Managers at sportscar maker Porsche late last year travelled to the United States to discuss possible joint projects with iPhone maker Apple AAPL.Oas well as with some other tech companies, Porsche's CEO said on Friday.

"We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that," Chief Executive Oliver Blume said during a video conference on the carmaker's annual results on Friday.

He said the Porsche and Apple traditionally cooperate closely and that they were "on the same wavelength" but added that it was too soon to make any decisions on future projects.

Blume also said that Porsche was considering whether to enter Formula One, but said no decision has been made.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported in January that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether both its luxury brand Audi and Porsche would join F1.

