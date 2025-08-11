Markets

PORR Wins EUR 532 Mln Contracts To Modernize Railway Lines In Poland

August 11, 2025 — 04:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PORR AG (POS.VI), an Austria-based holding and construction company, on Monday, announced that it has won two contracts from PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A.

The contracts, worth over 532 million euros or about 2.27 billion Polish Zloty, cover the modernization of line 108 between Jaslo and Nowy Zagórz and line 104 between Rabka Zaryte and Fornale.

The initiative aims to significantly improve transport links in south-eastern Poland and to modernize the railway infrastructure towards the Bieszczady Mountains.

PORR S.A. won the tender for railway line 108 after scoring the highest points, securing a 400 million euros or 1.7 billion Polish Zloty contract for design, planning, signalling, telecommunications, and construction works.

For line 108, the company will modernize 80 km of Line 108, including stations, stops, crossings, and tunnels highlighted by a 1.65 km Krosno tunnel, with completion expected by end-2028 to boost sustainable transport in the Bieszczady region.

For line 104, the company and partner Trakcja System will modernize 15 km of Line 104 between Rabka Zaryte and Fornale, enabling 120 km/h speeds, electrification, new platforms, and upgraded crossings. It is set for completion for the third quarter of 2027 to boost travel efficiency in Malopolska and links to Slovakia.

