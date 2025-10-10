PORR To Acquire Austrian Project Development Business, Thermal Spa Holdings Of Fresenius/VAMED

(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FRE.DE) said it is simplifying the divestment of Vamed's Austrian activities by a sale in two independent steps. The original agreement to sell to an Austrian consortium consisting of Porr and Strabag has now been replaced by a direct contract with Porr for the sale of the Austrian project business and the thermal spa holdings of VAMED. The company is in talks with Strabag regarding remaining parts of Vamed's Austrian activities.

Fresenius Vamed is a global provider of services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In May 2024, Fresenius announced a structured exit from Vamed. In April 2025, Fresenius completed the divestment of Vamed's international project business.

