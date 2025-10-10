Markets

PORR To Acquire Austrian Project Development Business, Thermal Spa Holdings Of Fresenius/VAMED

October 10, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FRE.DE) said it is simplifying the divestment of Vamed's Austrian activities by a sale in two independent steps. The original agreement to sell to an Austrian consortium consisting of Porr and Strabag has now been replaced by a direct contract with Porr for the sale of the Austrian project business and the thermal spa holdings of VAMED. The company is in talks with Strabag regarding remaining parts of Vamed's Austrian activities.

Fresenius Vamed is a global provider of services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In May 2024, Fresenius announced a structured exit from Vamed. In April 2025, Fresenius completed the divestment of Vamed's international project business.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.