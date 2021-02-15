Pornhub Payment Option Verge Suffers Massive Blockchain Reorganization

Verge, a small cryptocurrency serving as a payments option on Pornhub, suffered a massive 560,000-block reorganization Monday, according to researchers at Coin Metrics. Verge’s Twitter account seemed to acknowledge the attack late Monday.

In “likely the deepest reorg that has ever taken place in a ‘top 100’ cryptocurrency,” the past 200 days of Verge transaction history “just vanished,” wrote Coin Metrics network data analyst Lucas Nuzzi.

Verge’s official Twitter account said the “dev team has released a fix” and everything should be “business as usual” in “13 hours.”

The cryptocurrency previously known as DogecoinDark is no stranger to network attacks. The network suffered similar but less severe exploits in April 2018 and May 2018.

After Monday’s reorganization, Verge now stands tied with Ethereum Classic for the number of network exploits. Ethereum Classic suffered three consecutive 51% attacks inside of a month in August 2020.

Verge markets seemed mostly unaffected by the news, trading mostly in tandem with other cryptocurrencies that dipped early Monday and before recovering.

The market’s reaction may be due to the fact that no one noticed, since Verge reported barely $50 million in 24-hour trading volume across all markets, according to CoinGecko.

