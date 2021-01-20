Pornhub Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies XRP, DOGE, BNB and USDC

Cryptocurrencies

Adult entertainment website Pornhub, which last month was booted off mainstream payment networks, is now accepting payment in a cryptocurrency others are shunning: XRP.

Along with XRP the massive video site began taking payments in USDC stablecoins sometime in the past month, according to The Block. Also being accepted for payment now are dogecoin (DOGE) and binance coin (BNB), bringing the total number of cryptocurrencies accepted for payment for Pornhub premium subscriptions to 16.

Litigation against XRP issuer Ripple Labs alleging the token is an unregistered security has prompted over a dozen exchanges to delist the token, making the Pornhub move a rare recent win for the cryptocurrency.

Pornhub also appears to have dropped Dash and PumaPay in the last few weeks, The Block reported.

