Pork Shipments Remain Strong, Data from Census and USDA’s FAS

The weekly hog charts sit at $$3.50 gains for the week after setting new LoC highs for some contracts. Thursday’s session added 7 to 32 cent gains though futures were off their session highs by as much as $1 for the close. Preliminary open interest shows new buyers coming in, up 7,174 contracts yesterday. The focus was on June and July. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.19 stronger to $87.23 on Thursday afternoon. The 4/2 CME Lean Hog Index was another 23 cents stronger to $85.15.

US Pork Export Shipments hit a 6-week high of 34,900 MT during the week ending March 28. The monthly Census data showed pork exports totaled 593.4m pounds in February. That was a 17% increase and the 2nd largest Feb on record. The year’s confirmed exports were 11.4% ahead of last year’s pace for the first two months.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $3.24 for Thursday afternoon to $98.15. Bellies were up by $11.53 to $131.87 cwt. The USDA FI hog slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 1.829 million head. That’s compared to 1.946m for last week and 1.93 million during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $88.350, up $0.375,

May 24 Hogs closed at $95.075, up $0.075

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $97.800, down $0.000,

