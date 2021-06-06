Pork producer WH Group plans $1.93 bln share buy-back

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Pork producer WH Group Ltd 0288.HK said on Sunday it planned to buy back 13% of its existing share capital for HK$14.95 billion ($1.93 billion), a move it said was aimed at enhancing per share earnings and cutting the cost of capital.

The Chinese pork group, which claims to be the world's largest, is offering to buy back 1.92 billion existing shares at HK$7.80 each, representing a 17.29% premium over the June 1 closing price of HK$6.65 each.

The offer values the company at HK$115.02 billion.

Trading in the shares, which suspended in the afternoon of June 2, will resume on Monday.

"The offer provides shareholders a mechanism which allows them to decide upon their preferred level of investment in the company," WH Chairman Wan Long said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The pork group, which operates primarily in China and the United States, said it does not intend to change its businesses operations or management structure after the offer, which will be funded through its existing resources and credit.

The public float will be reduced to 60.76% on completion of the offer from 65.86%, it added.

($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jan Harvey)

