Pork Export Demand Due Later this Morning

Lean hogs were $0.62 to $1.22 stronger on Thursday. That has April up by $1.97 for the week, after posting the strongest prices since March. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased by 58 cents to $73.20. The CME Lean Hog Index increased another $1.17 to $77.97 for 2/20.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased $1.72 in the Thursday afternoon report to $91.89. USDA had FI hog slaughter listed at 1.96m head for the week through Thursday. That compares to 1.955m head last week and to 1.72m head during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $87.200, up $1.225,

May 24 Hogs closed at $90.325, up $0.975

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $93.250, up $1.250,

