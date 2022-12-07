Porch Pirates Won’t Quit. How Can You Stop Them From Stealing Your Holiday Cheer?

If you subscribe to neighborhood apps such as Neighbors by Ring and Nextdoor, you’ve likely spotted messages like this: “Porch pirate alert: Amazon package stolen!”

This type of post frequently pops up during the holiday shopping season. Unfortunately, you might be seeing even more of these warnings this year.

Porch piracy—the swiping of recently delivered packages from your porch or another place around your home—is up sharply, according to new research from home safety website SafeWise.com and home security provider Vivint Smart Home. The research revealed that 79% of Americans had been a victim of package theft from November 2021 to November 2022 compared with 64% during the previous 12-month period.

Package theft takes a huge financial toll: Americans lost more than 260 million packages to theft from November 2021 to November 2022 at a cost of about $19.5 billion, according to the SafeWise/Vivint research.

That works out to nearly $59 for every person in the U.S.

Why Is Porch Piracy on the Rise?

One reason porch piracy is increasing stems from the year-round popularity of online shopping, says SafeWise safety expert Rebecca Edwards. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales in the third quarter of 2022 rose by an estimated 10.8 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Edwards adds another possible explanation: We’re talking about and paying attention to package theft more than ever.

“It may seem like it’s so much more abundant because we’re watching for it now,” Edwards says. “A decade ago, it’s something you may not have talked about—and certainly something you wouldn’t have seen caught on camera and posted all over social media or neighborhood apps.”

Legally, What’s Being Done to Stop Porch Pirates?

In the 13 states where lawmakers have sought to single out porch piracy as a crime, eight have enacted package-theft legislation, Edwards says. In most states, though, porch piracy continues to be lumped in with crimes like pickpocketing and bicycle theft.

Theft of U.S. Postal Service mail can be prosecuted as a federal crime, Edwards notes, “but that’s only a fraction of the deliveries that are at risk.” In other words, swiping a package shipped by companies like Amazon, FedEx and UPS isn’t a federal crime and may not be categorized as its own crime in the state where you live.

“The benefits of specific state laws make it easier to punish package thieves, and it gives law enforcement more insight into how widespread this specific crime really is,” Edwards says. “Without a specific law on the books, package theft may not even be chargeable, and at best it would be a misdemeanor.”

At the federal level, the Porch Pirates Act is pending in Congress. This measure would apply the same penalties to the theft of packages delivered by shippers such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS as are applied to U.S. Postal Service mail.

Can You Get a Reimbursement or Replacement for a Stolen Package?

Keep in mind that if a porch pirate pilfers a package shipped by the likes of Amazon, FedEx and UPS, reaching out to the retailer—not the shipper—might be your best bet for scoring a replacement or refund.

However, these three shipping giants say they’ve instituted their own measures to fight porch piracy.

UPS provides several ways for customers to avoid becoming victim to porch pirates through its UPS My Choice program, which offers a basic free version and a paid premium version ($19.99 per year). The program:

Sends email alerts to users letting them know when a package is supposed to be delivered

Lets users to dictate where packages are left, such as at a backyard shed

Allows users to divert deliveries to workplaces, UPS-affiliated local businesses, or homes of relatives or neighbors. In some cases, these options are free for premium members but come at a one-time cost for basic members.

“If consumers believe they experienced package theft from their residence, we suggest calling their local authorities, filing a police report and contacting the retailer for reimbursement or reshipment. Customers can also contact UPS, and we will work with the retailer,” UPS said in a statement.

FedEx said it encourages drivers and service providers to be aware of their surroundings and report unusual activities related to package deliveries.

“FedEx Express and Ground residential customers are now able to see picture proof of a completed delivery for packages that do not require signature,” the company explained in a statement. “FedEx Delivery Manager customers also have the added ability to provide specific delivery instructions for drivers and take advantage of options to hold or redirect the package to a retail location, like FedEx Office.”

Some FedEx Delivery Manager services are free, while others, such as requesting a specific delivery time, have a one-time cost.

In a statement, Amazon outlined its tools designed to thwart porch piracy. For example, the company enables Amazon customers to track their orders, share delivery details with friends and relatives, see a package’s two- to four-hour delivery window and view the real-time location of a driver when a package is close to arriving.

“The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue. If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right,” Amazon said.

Can You File an Insurance Claim for a Stolen Package?

In some cases, you may be able to recover at least some of the value of a stolen package by filing a claim with your homeowners insurance or renters insurance provider.

Homeowners or renters insurance policies cover the theft of personal property, including packages taken from your porch. For the claim to be approved, you’ll probably need to show proof that your package was delivered and then taken. Potential evidence includes tracking numbers and video from a doorbell camera.

It’s worth noting, however, that the deductible on your homeowners or renters insurance policy might be higher than the value of the package.

Jennifer Wilbert, an assistant vice president at Travelers insurance company, reports that from 2011 to 2021, claims for on-premises theft filed by Travelers policyholders around Cyber Monday jumped by 28%. These claims cover porch-pirate thefts as well the theft of contents during a home break-in.

And just because you live in an apartment doesn’t mean you’re immune from package theft. A resident of a multifamily property is 113% more likely than the average American to have had their holiday packages stolen, according to a 2021 survey by Hippo insurance group .

How to Stop Porch Pirates

While package theft is pervasive—particularly during the holiday season—you can take a number of steps to ward off porch pirates, including:

1. Track Packages

Most shippers, including Amazon, FedEx and UPS, give you the option to electronically track a package on its journey to your home.

“Real-time alerts can help you arrange for someone to pick up the package right after delivery and sometimes even let you opt to have it delivered later if needed,” Edwards says.

2. Require a Signature for Delivery

Another way to thwart porch pirates is to ask that someone sign for a package when it’s delivered, such as a person at your home or a next-door neighbor.

“Requiring a signature for delivery means that the carrier won’t just drop it on your porch. They’ll need to hand it to someone, so if you aren’t there when they attempt to deliver, they’ll try again,” Edwards says.

Shipping services typically offer a signature-upon-delivery option that can be selected when shipping arrangements are being made, whether you’re shopping online or packing boxes to ship off yourself. This option is often recommended for valuables such as electronics and jewelry.

In many cases, requiring a signature comes with a fee. For instance, UPS charges $5.55 to collect a signature upon delivery and $6.70 to collect an adult’s signature upon delivery. FedEx waives the fee for its “direct signature required” option if a package’s declared value is at least $500.

3. Use a Package Locker

Rather than having a package left on your porch, consider using a package locker.

Amazon, for instance, operates self-service lockers at locations throughout the U.S. When your package arrives at an Amazon locker, the company will send you a delivery confirmation email with instructions on how to pick it up. Amazon gives you three calendar days to fetch the package; if you don’t collect the package before the deadline, Amazon keeps the package and issues a refund.

Amazon doesn’t charge extra for orders to be delivered to one of its lockers. To take advantage of this option, a customer must pick a locker location as a delivery address during the checkout process.

An alternative is buying a package locker and setting it up at your home.

4. Have Packages Delivered When You’ll Be Home

Courtney Klosterman, home insights expert at Hippo, recommends staying home on days when you’re expecting deliveries or scheduling deliveries for times when you’re normally at home, such as on the weekends.

As an alternative, have packages shipped to your office instead of your home. Amazon even lets you provide secure access to your garage so that packages can be kept out of public view.

5. Pick Hiding Places for Packages

If possible, ask delivery drivers to put packages behind a plant, a piece of furniture or another item on your porch so they’re not easy prey for porch pirates, Klosterman recommends.

6. Consider In-Store Pickup

Matt Stanton, general manager of U.S. security services at security company GardaWorld, says that if you’re worried about a delivered package being taken from your home, consider placing an order online and picking it up at the retailer’s store rather than shipping it to your home.

Some retailers even offer pickup via lockers so you don’t have to wait in line at customer service to get your order.

7. Talk to Your Neighbors

Stanton recommends keeping trusted neighbors in the loop about anticipated package deliveries so they can be on the lookout for packages if you’re not around.

Also, inform your neighbors if you do become a victim of package theft, he says. “Sharing your experience can encourage action among the community to protect against future thefts,” Stanton notes.

8. Put Security Measures in Place

One of the most widely suggested anti-theft moves is the installation of doorbell video cameras and other security equipment. A doorbell video camera might deter a would-be thief or can capture sharable footage in case a porch pirate successfully steals a package.

“Consider additional cameras or recording devices on exterior angles of the property to not only capture the immediate area, but also secondary points of entry to the property such as the roadway or a neighboring fence,” Stanton says.

