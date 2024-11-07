News & Insights

Porch Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Porch Group ( (PRCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Porch Group Inc. has reported notable financial results for the third quarter of 2024, achieving a GAAP net income of $14.4 million, marking a significant improvement from the previous year’s net loss. The company’s revenue totaled $111.2 million, while its insurance segment demonstrated strong underwriting improvements, enhancing profitability. Key developments include the approval of the Reciprocal Exchange, which is anticipated to boost margin and predictability in the insurance business. Additionally, Porch Group repurchased $43 million of its unsecured notes, effectively reducing its debt obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

