Porch Group price target raised to $8 from $4 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Porch Group (PRCH) to $8 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. At its recent investor event, Porch laid out a path to substantially scale the business through both insurance and software, providing long-term targets of $2B of revenue and $600M of EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Craig-Hallum believes Porch has the ability to aggressively return to policy growth leveraging home data, which should drive strong growth trends across the insurance business.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRCH:
- Porch Group Announces Investor Day for Strategic Plans
- Porch Group to host investor day
- Porch Group EBITDA targets ‘seem aggressive,’ says Keefe Bruyette
- AT&T announces long-term targets, BlackRock acquires HPS: Morning Buzz
- Porch Group jumps 31% to $4.95 after investor day financial targets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.