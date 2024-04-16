Porch Group (PRCH) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 5.51

The average one-year price target for Porch Group (NasdaqCM:PRCH) has been revised to 5.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 5.13 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.10% from the latest reported closing price of 3.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porch Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCH is 0.26%, an increase of 126.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 50,511K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 11,891K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,613K shares, representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 298.63% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 4,230K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 124.50% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 2,813K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 190.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,460K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 215.57% over the last quarter.

Porch Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more.

