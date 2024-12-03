Porch Group jumps 31% to $4.95 after investor day financial targets

The company said, “With the approval of the Reciprocal and the related structuring of the business to align with what we think is optimal, we are at an inflection point as a company. The Investor Day marks a milestone for Porch as we share our roadmap we believe will lead to sustained growth, increased profits, and value creation for our shareholders. We are excited to showcase why we believe the launch of the Porch Insurance will be transformational and highlight the many opportunities across our business units.” The company sees adjusted EBITDA of $50M in 2025 and $100M in 2026.

