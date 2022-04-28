POR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.06, changing hands as low as $49.73 per share. Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.40 per share, with $57.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.