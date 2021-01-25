POR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.99, changing hands as high as $42.21 per share. Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.96 per share, with $63.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.35.

