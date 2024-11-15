Popular raises quarterly dividend to 70c from 62 per share

Popular (BPOP) approved a quarterly cash dividend of 70c per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6. The dividend is increased to 70c from the prior’s quarter 62c.

