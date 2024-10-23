Popular Q3 Profit, Interest Income Rise

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP), a full-service financial services provider, Wednesday reported net income of $154.97 million or $2.16 per share for the third quarter, higher than $136.26 million or $1.90 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

Net interest income grew to $572.47 million from $534.02 million a year ago.

Non-interest income was $164.08 million, up from $159.55 million in the prior year.

Provision for credit losses increased to $71.45 million from $45.12 million last year.

