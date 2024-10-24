Popular Q3 Earnings Miss on Higher Provisions, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Popular, Inc.'s BPOP third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.16 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33. However, the bottom line increased 13.7% from the year-ago quarter.



The results were primarily affected by higher provisions and deteriorating capital position. Nonetheless, a rise in net interest income (NII), fee income and lower expenses were tailwinds.

Popular’s Revenues Rise & Expenses Decline Y/Y

Total quarterly revenues were $736.6 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.9 million. Nonetheless, the top line rose 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly NII was $572.5 million, up 7.2% year over year. However, the net interest margin shrunk 17 basis points to 3.24%.



Non-interest income increased 2.8% year over year to $164.1 million. The rise was primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, other service fees, net gain on trading account debt securities and adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold.



Total operating expenses declined marginally year over year to $467.3 million.

BPOP’s Loans & Deposit Balances Rise Sequentially

As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans held-in-portfolio increased 1.7% on a sequential basis to $36.2 billion. Total deposits were $63.7 billion, which increased 2.8% from the previous quarter.

Popular’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

In the third quarter of 2024, Popular recorded a provision for credit losses of $71.4 million, up 58.4% from the prior-year quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, non-performing assets were $424.4 million, which declined 4.4% year over year. The non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.60% compared with 0.64% as of Sept. 30, 2023.

BPOP’s Capital Ratios Decline Y/Y

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and the Tier 1 capital ratio were 16.42% and 16.48%, respectively, compared with 16.81% and 16.87% in the year-ago quarter.

Popular’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 599,096 shares for $58.8 million.

Our View on BPOP

Popular is well-poised to benefit from its business transformation efforts, along with significant progress in modernizing customer channels. A rise in loan and deposit balances will support its financials in the long term. However, rising provisions amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop remain a major concern.

Currently, Popular carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Popular’s Peers

F.N.B. Corporation’s FNB third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. Moreover, the bottom line reflected a decline of 15% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



FNB’s results were primarily affected by higher expenses and lower NII. Nonetheless, a higher non-interest income, lower provisions and a rise in average loans and deposits balance offered some support.



Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.33 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.12 per share registered in the year-ago quarter.



HWC’s results were aided by an increase in non-interest income and net interest income (NII). Lower expenses and provisions were positives. However, the decline in total loans and deposits affected the results to some extent.

