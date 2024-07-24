News & Insights

Markets
BPOP

Popular Q2 Net Income Rises

July 24, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP) reported second quarter net income of $177.8 million, compared to $150.81 million, last year. Net income per share increased to $2.46 from $2.10. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net interest income increased to $568.31 million from $531.67 million, last year.

Popular announced capital actions: common stock repurchases of up to $500 million; and an increase in the Corporation's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.62 to $0.70 per share, commencing with the dividend payable in the first quarter of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.