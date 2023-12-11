News & Insights

Markets
BPOP

Popular Promotes Jorge Garcia To Succeed Carlos Vazquez As CFO

December 11, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP) announced Monday that Carlos Vazquez will retire effective March 31, 2024 after serving as Chief Financial Officer since 2013, and in other senior leadership positions since joining Popular in 1997. He will be succeeded by Jorge Garcia, currently Corporate Comptroller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Garcia joined Popular in 2005. Before being promoted to his current role as Corporate Comptroller and Chief Accounting Officer, Garcia served as Senior Vice President and Director of Finance and Accounting of Popular Bank, the Corporation's banking subsidiary in the mainland United States.

Popular also announced the appointment of Denissa Rodríguez Adorno as Corporate Comptroller and Chief Accounting Officer to succeed García.

In this role, Rodríguez Adorno will report to García. Rodríguez Adorno has served since 2018 as Senior Vice President and General Auditor of the Corporation. Prior to joining the Corporation, Rodríguez Adorno worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for more than a decade in various roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.