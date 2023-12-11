Popular Promotes Jorge Garcia To Succeed Carlos Vazquez As CFO

(RTTNews) - Popular, Inc. (BPOP) announced Monday that Carlos Vazquez will retire effective March 31, 2024 after serving as Chief Financial Officer since 2013, and in other senior leadership positions since joining Popular in 1997. He will be succeeded by Jorge Garcia, currently Corporate Comptroller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Garcia joined Popular in 2005. Before being promoted to his current role as Corporate Comptroller and Chief Accounting Officer, Garcia served as Senior Vice President and Director of Finance and Accounting of Popular Bank, the Corporation's banking subsidiary in the mainland United States.

Popular also announced the appointment of Denissa Rodríguez Adorno as Corporate Comptroller and Chief Accounting Officer to succeed García.

In this role, Rodríguez Adorno will report to García. Rodríguez Adorno has served since 2018 as Senior Vice President and General Auditor of the Corporation. Prior to joining the Corporation, Rodríguez Adorno worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for more than a decade in various roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.