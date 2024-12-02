Popular price target raised to $105 from $90 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Popular (BPOP) to $105 from $90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on mid-cap banks. The firm is adjusting its price targets on the sector, reflecting the current environment, also noting that its valuation methodology is now favoring earnings while moving away from tangible book value.
