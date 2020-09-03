Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BPOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.38, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $37.38, representing a -39.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.46 and a 57.79% increase over the 52 week low of $23.69.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.28. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.1%, compared to an industry average of -23.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 3.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPOP at 1.88%.

