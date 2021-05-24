Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $81.74, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $81.74, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.77 and a 140.06% increase over the 52 week low of $34.05.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.71. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.75%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 39.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPOP at 8.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.