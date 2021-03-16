Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BPOP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $73.52, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.61 and a 210.34% increase over the 52 week low of $23.69.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.96. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.14%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPOP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 59.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPOP at 2.97%.

