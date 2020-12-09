Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.68, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $51.68, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.46 and a 118.15% increase over the 52 week low of $23.69.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.58. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.88%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 34.36% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of BPOP at 2.91%.

