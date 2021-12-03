Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BPOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.89, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $79.89, representing a -8.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.15 and a 61.56% increase over the 52 week low of $49.45.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.97. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 87.9%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bpop Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 10.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPOP at 8.06%.

