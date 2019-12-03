Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.37, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPOP was $55.37, representing a -6.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.99 and a 25.21% increase over the 52 week low of $44.22.

BPOP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.2. Zacks Investment Research reports BPOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 42.56%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPOP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 5.09% over the last 100 days.

