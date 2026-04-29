Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Popular (BPOP). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 12.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $152.95 in the previous session. Popular has gained 21.1% since the start of the year compared to the -0.5% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 23, 2026, Popular reported EPS of $3.78 versus consensus estimate of $3.3.

Valuation Metrics

While Popular has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Popular has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.8X versus its peer group's average of 11.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Popular currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Popular passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Popular shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BPOP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BPOP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI). CUBI has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Customers Bancorp, Inc beat our consensus estimate by 4.79%, and for the current fiscal year, CUBI is expected to post earnings of $8.50 per share on revenue of $942.91 million.

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc have gained 11.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.08X and a P/CF of 9.95X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 20% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BPOP and CUBI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.