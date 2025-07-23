Popular Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Popular Inc. (BPOP) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $210.09 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $177.44 million, or $2.46 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $943.87 million from $921.91 million last year.

Popular Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210.09 Mln. vs. $177.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.09 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue: $943.87 Mln vs. $921.91 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.