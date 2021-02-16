Cryptocurrencies

Popular Crypto App Found to Have Ties to Data Tracking Company: Report

Contributor
Benjamin Powers CoinDesk
Published

Related: Kakao to Record Private Securities on Its Own Blockchain as NFTs

“They’re running on people’s phones in their pockets. People are using them for dating and social and finances but they’re not fully aware of the amount of data that’s being scooped up.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular